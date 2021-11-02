EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Government Relations Committee released a proposed county board map reducing the number of paid elected county board members from 29 to 26.

Republican Candidate for Madison County Treasurer Doug Hulme has been pushing for a reduction in the size of the Madison County Board for over 12 years and says the taxpayers deserve a bigger cut in the size of the board.

Hulme placed a resolution before the Madison County Republican Central Committee that was adopted earlier this year and called for a “significant reduction” in the size of the Madison County Board. County Board members are paid about $14,500 a year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As the former Madison County Administrator for Kurt Prenzler I can tell you that a cut of ten county board members would save taxpayers around $1.5 million over the next ten years,” Hulme said. “I ran for county board in 2010 pushing for a county board reduction to 15 members and it was opposed by then-Chairman Alan Dunstan. The county board should be thinking about the taxpayer’s pocketbook with a deeper board reduction than their fellow board member’s political careers.”

Earlier this year the county board rejected Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s county board map 28-1 which called for 25 county board members.

Most Illinois counties the size of Madison County have around 18-20 paid elected county board members. Madison County’s 29 member board is the maximum allowed by Illinois Law.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: