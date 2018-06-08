Please Note: The opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions of RiverBender.com or EdGlenToday.com.

To The Editor: For most of my voting life, I have been a registered Republican. For approximately around a dozen years I maintained my party designation while voting my conscience, which more often than not espoused by Democratic candidates. Finally I relented and repentantly registered as a Democrat.

Almost without coincidence I came to loggerheads with my Republican registration when Donald Trump announced his candidacy immediately following a ride on a down escalator (I wondered at the all too easy symbolism, asking myself if this means we were now expected to follow him to rock-bottom?) Not a very stirring symbol of hope, a fast ride downward? Now, candidate Trump was on the scene filled with exclusionary rhetoric which seemed to be hastily thrown-together off the top of his head during his short escalator ride. Is this really the person the party seriously proposed to fill the shoes left vacant by the lack of a Republican Heir-Apparent? The Republican Party has become a free for all cornucopia of confusing hot mess ideology which seems to differ wildly depending upon which Republican you ask.

A sterile, docile yet mostly subservient cabal of legislative lap dogs of their permanently confused standard bearer, The Donald. No wonder this do-nothing Congress has been able to unite to pass anything of true substance! No one knows what anyone's doing and this is before we mention names like Lindsay Graham and John McCain, both of whom Trump has long-since alienated. Inability to unite under a platform, without one true iota of discernible leadership from Trump and finally unable to pass anything of true substance on Capital Hill. Maybe the symbol of The Republican Party should be an octopus rather that an elephant because the party seems to be trying to reach many goals but truly grasping none! Or maybe each arm represents 8 different ideologies? These days the only point of agreement I have remaining with with the GOP message is fiscal responsibility. However, fiscal responsibility seems incongruous with the outrageous loose talk of erecting a multi billion dollar, thousand mile stretch of wall; the exact height of which has never been clearly delineated.

The National Republican message is messy, confusing and excusatory to most people, which is what really makes America great; our people. I have fully embraced the Democratic Party. I believe I am a Democrat because I believe in the following clear cut a common sense principles: All Americans should enjoy the prosperity and economic security for everyone, not just the very Bailing out huge banks and giant corporations did absolutely nothing to create jobs for the rest of us.

I believe government should incentivise businesses only after they have demonstrated job growth for Americans. I believe in an all-inclusive free enterprise system for all classes of Americans. Big business and big government need to be tamed, trimmed, streamlined and kept in check. Let’s cultivate a business environment that encourages and enables all industries, regardless of size, opportunities to compete in economic markets. I believe, neither in raising nor lowering taxes, but in a fair tax system — one that promotes innovation and industry, not an imbalanced tax system that rewards greed and excess.

On the rare occasion we do unfortunately have raise taxes, let's be able to concisely explain the reasoning and intended benefits which we hope to derive by asking for people to pay more? I believe no one should need to go bankrupt, lose their home and life savings, or die because they can’t afford health care and don’t have reasonable health insurance. I believe in the family; specifically in policies that support the family — like paid parental leave, more support for public schools, a safe and sustainable environment, more prenatal health care, better support for working moms, better day care programs for our children and immigration policies that don’t punish children or split up families.

I believe only the moral pursuit of political goals can be justified; the end doesn't justify the means. I believe in personal responsibility and social responsibility. I believe that my opinions, beliefs, and values should be based on reason, evidence, and compassion, not on fear, anger, and ignorance. I believe undocumented residents are my brothers and sisters first, and "illegal" immigrants only second.

I believe in fiscal responsibility, but that sacrifice should first come from those who can afford it, not from the poor. I believe the rich don’t always earn their wealth, and the poor frequently aren’t to blame for their poverty. I believe no one should be homeless, hungry, abused, or neglected regardless of the causes.

I believe prisons should be for violent offenders, not drug addicts. I believe terrorism is a reprehensible criminal act, not an act of war. Thus the "war on terror" is deeply flawed. I believe to be great America doesn’t have to be better than every other country, but only constantly improving in providing every American the equal and fair opportunity to flourish.

I believe each person, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, deserves equal respect and equal rights to pursue a meaningful life.

Finally, I am a Democrat because I believe we are responsible for each other.

David Parker

Centralia, Illinois

