Letter To The Editor:

Upon exiting the Clark Bridge and entering Alton, the sign reads: "Welcome to Alton - Population 28,000."

What it should say is "Welcome to Alton - the city of vacant lots, damaged streets, and lack of home ownership." There is no ignoring the reality of Alton's unproductive and lifeless economy since the 1980s.

When my friends and family come to visit, what is there for them to do? 2024 is and will be a turning point for the Alton people. We need to elect officials with a vision, a dream, and the commitment to make a difference.

Article continues after sponsor message

These are the questions I'm asking: In terms of economics, what state is Alton in? How much progress has actually been made?

And more importantly, what must be done to reverse the economic stagnation that continues to plague Alton?

Power rests in all of us. When the people of Alton operate as a collective, that's when we as a community will move forward.

So to all the candidates running for office next year, if you don't fit the profile, don't waste your time and bother running because you won't have my support or my family or friends' support.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: