Judge David Dugan remains a superior candidate for Madison County Circuit Judge. The only Republican Circuit Judge in Madison County bench he’s with distinction since February 2017. Appointed by unanimous vote of the Illinois Supreme Court Justices, both republican and democrat, Dugan proved worthy of the trust placed in him. Judge Dugan received the highest rating for suitability and integrity from lawyers that appeared before him in the ISBA judicial poll March 2018. (See ISBA.org Poll March, 2018) His peers highly rate him. The Illinois Civil Justice league rated Judge Dugan as the only “Highly Recommended” Madison County Judicial Candidate.

A family man he and his wife Susan of 32 years are deeply involved in community. Susan volunteered eight (8) years for Options Now Pregnancy Center. Susan did such a great job she is now employed by Thrive Pregnancy Center. Community minded, Judge Dugan is active at the First Baptist Church of Bethalto where he serves as an Elder. Dugan established, incorporated, and supports faith-based organizations in Madison County. Judge Dugan serves on the Board of ‘River Bend Family Ministries’, a not for profit corporation, that responds to those in need. Judge Dugan assists ‘Refuge’, which provides service to children and families who’ve suffered violence. Dugan proudly received the endorsement of the Illinois Right to Life.

Judge David Dugan displays the expertise and experience to serve Madison County.

