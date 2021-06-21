Letter To The Editor:

Hello Jersey County, Jerseyville once again rocks!

We just wanted to thank you, Jerseyville and surrounding communities for supporting and helping with the May 21, 2021, Special Needs “Kickin up your boots” Dinner/Dance at the Legion #492 and Fair Pavillion while making it a great success.

Our town, many awesome friends and families were great to help out to make a fun night for lots of some very special people, from here and our surrounding communities. We thank our crew and many businesses, we could have not done it without you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for such awesome helpers. Whether you help make decorations, help decorate, help serve the food, desserts, kept our drinks full, served the families once they were seated at the tables, all around just keeping things covered, you all are awesome! There were countless people that just jumped in seeing what needed to be done and did It. I hope you know how much that was a huge help. We also, thank everyone that donated, either at the 4 way stop fundraisers or just donated to help make this a free event for these families. Please know, If I have forgotten anyone, please know we really appreciate you all. Thank you to: Jerseyville City Council Special Olympics, Justin and Steve for your support on fundraisers.

Legion Post #492 Dave, and his crew. Phil Ringhausen of the Fair Pavillion for helping with the use of table and chairs, along with the delivery of Tom Moore’s strawbales and Tom Moorepicking up.Sheryl, Cole, Jayce Stone, and Anna Enriquez, my right hands with lots of projects. Karen McConnell and Cary Ketchum Fabrication Specialists Inc. of Alton, along with the Tallman Family, Pat, Jim, Bea Morgan Tallman of Color Street for fundraising for girl’s nail kits and doing their nails while they were there. Please look her up, Awesome lady! Penny Chandler and her family helping out at the 4 way stop fundraisers. Chip Fabry, one of these kids biggest supports, as our MC, decorating the ceilings and keeping the drinks and ice-filled. Sherri and Marlin Vanausdoll for basically running the Legion cooling station.

The Awesome Jersey County Police Department, Mike and Valerie Ringhausen, the City of Jerseyville Police Department for greeting and hanging out with the young adults, they always treasure those fun times.

Opaa Food Management, lead by Stacey Wock, along with her crew, Gwen Reynolds, Janice Garrison, Pati Carpunky, Cheri Devening, Misty Johnson, Dawn Ansell, Sally Heafner and Debbie Wright. Awesome food and help with tables. Andrea Ringhausen and crew for cupcakes from Expresso Yourself Bakery. Sherry Vanausdoll for the cupcakes. Shari Bridgewater for the really cute boot cookies. Katherine Memori Lane for cow Rice Krispies treats. Karen McConnell and her momma for the pies.Michelle Niemeyer and her decorating crew, Mary Niemeyer, Nancy Zipprichand Joan Payne. My family, John Baker, Nick, Courtney, and Oaklyn Powell, Brandi Defrates and her girls, May, Mercy, and Maggie, Taunya Mcgowen (boys hair and nail helper). Peggy and Casey Pace.JustinKuehneland crew of “BackwoodsBurden” Band.

Make a Memories DJ and photo. Alex Bertman Photographer. Justin Scoggins videos and his family on drinks and tables. Whitney Isringhausen and Adam Sims, two of Joshua and our team's biggest Special Olympics supporters. Jennifer Bishop from her School of Dance and her girls, for the awesome dance performance, awesome entertainment. Ron Foster for National Anthem.First Baptist Church for the great decorations. Jeremy, Julie, and Jay Laplant helping and cleaning up afterward. Robert Sanders Waste Systems for a donation of dumpster, R & R Sanitation for Wheelchair Restroom and Handwashing station. We thank you all, for your support of the special needs community and Special Olympics.

Jerseyville is an awesome community, Thank you again!

Loving Life in Jersey County, Tammy, Rick, and Joshua Powell

