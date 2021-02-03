As a people advocate, I would like to see improvements throughout the 4th. Ward. We should be considered for employment proportionately to City's job openings: ex.: Public Works Dept., Park Dept., Sewer, Fire, Police, etc. Depts. We should be considered for work when outside contractors bid to do work in the 4th. Ward.

The streets in The 4th Ward should equally be scheduled for routine Street Sweeping. The streets in the 4th.Ward lack the attention of Alton's public services: we need painted crosswalks, street signs, leaf removal from along our curbs, street sewer drains need cleaning and unclogging so that ice, water, and snow can keep from puddling up. Leaves and trash block these drains and can cause ice and slippery intersections to occur at stop sign areas.

The potholes along our 4th Ward's streets are dangerous for motorcyclist. We in the 4th. Ward need sidewalk repair and sidewalk completions so our resident don't have to walk in the mud or against the inside street curbs. In the 4th. Ward, we need the City funds to pay the costs of maintaining our sidewalk appearances: grass edging along our sidewalks and cutting back weeds and tree limbs where they are obscuring drivers view and even forcing drivers into oncoming traffic lanes just to travel down many of the streets in the 4th Ward. The 4th Ward needs more guard railings to help keep drivers out of ditches along some of our more frequent traveled streets and roads; ex.: Johnson, Salu, Taylor, Long, etc.. The 4th Ward need signs warning drivers to slow down for children who are playing near our streets and sidewalks.

The 4th Ward could benefit by having a definite designated weekend day for all residents to clean their properties at the City's expense for dumping containers; I feel that this would be a great beginning to turn around the deteriorating appearance of the 4th Ward.

I further believe that residents would agree that trash cans should be out of sight as much as possible until trash pickup day.

Every effort should be made to assist 4th Ward residents to find employment with so many jobs being lost due to COVID-19 situations. The City of Alton should allow residents in the 4th. Ward to have first opportunities to get to participate in the hiring process and to get work when that work is being done in the 4th. Ward.

Election 2021 is fast approaching in Alton, IL. It's now or never for "ALL Altonians" to experience positive change throughout our city for residents and with our governing leaderships.

John F. Kennedy once said: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but instead; Ask what can you do for your country".

Our upcoming election for leadership in Alton is too important for us to just sit-by and let it be controlled by a "selected" few individuals.

I'm James Elliott (Advocate for the people of Alton); I'm supporting Rosetta (Rose) Brown for 4th Ward Alderwoman. I want to encourage you to not let any candidate to take your "Valuable" voting rights and privileges for granted.

You "deserve" elected officials who genuinely care about you, your family, and your community. You need elected officials who have empathy for your needs.

Too often, we get the same lame ducks. We are making their lives great at our own expense. Speak up for your "Rights". Make demands upon your elected officials for your "Needs and Wants". A closed mouth do not get heard.

Some candidates, incumbents, and elected officials act as if it's absurd for you to voice your opinions. They in turn are hoping that you sit back, stay home, and let what they've termed "Well Enough" alone.

It's time to let them know "You have great expectations from them". You expect safer streets, cleaner communities, "Better" relationships between residents and Law Enforcement, more job opportunities, and less "Red Tape" for small business opportunities.

This upcoming election on April 6th, 2021, is happening during a COVID-19 Pandemic era, it's understandable that many public services are limited or may have been eliminated, but we must NOT reduce our vital services: Alton Streets need desperate repair and maintenance, Alton needs better traffic controls for drivers who totally ignore "Stop Signs", and races through them at "High Rates and Unsafe Speeds" with no signs or intentions of slowing down as they approach the intersections.

As residents of Alton; we're all equally responsible for the outcome of our City.

This election, it's our responsibility to elect the "Best" candidates; who can voice our opinions and who can represent us in carrying out our needs, suggestions, ideas, and recommendations.

This Election; speak with your elected officials and candidates for Offices to hear and learn of their proposed plans for the future of Alton.

Now get registered and "Vote" responsibly and with conviction for the candidate of your choice.

James Elliott

