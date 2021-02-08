I like both candidate's family; but I'm thinking about the good for the 4th Ward residents. Ms Smith had a chance to make a difference. But I feel like she might have dropped the ball; after I returned from Texas to live back in Alton, I was troubled by the neglect I saw throughout the town and particularly in the 4th. Ward.

We don't need or can afford this current leadership for another 4 years. We need Rosetta "Rosie Brown". She is like the "Energized Bunny" she's willing to hit the trenches on her first day in office to stand up against any opposition she may face in order to help the residents throughout the 4th. Ward to receive their rightful share of the City funds and services.

I like Ms. Smith, but I feel like we will get better results; at this crucial time for our needs. I feel that Ms Brown empathizes with our long and awaited needs. I pray that Ms Smith will assist her in any capacity she deem necessary, but I'm confident that Ms Rosetta "Rosie."

Brown has done her homework and will work diligently to make the 4th. Ward Matter during each and every City Council meeting. Ms Brown is a sort of "Sweet Tart"; she has a nice and kind personality and character, but will stand up against any injustice against the 4th. Ward and it's residents. We need this Super woman, and the time can't be more righter. I hope you join me in electing the "Best Candidate to take us into the future"

Rosie is a God fearing woman, give your burdens to her; she is willing and able to make all lives matter throughout the 4th. Ward. She is the type of leader that can work toward building a better relationship between Law Enforcement and The Black life Matter Groups.

Rosie believes in united all the residents on a one accord agenda of justice for all and being unsegregated. After all we're all God's children. We must glorify His name by getting alone with our neighbors. Vote for real and responsible leadership on April 6th, 2021 Vote for: Rosetta "Rosie" Brown as your New elected 4th. Ward Alderman. "You'll be glad you did"!

James Elliott

