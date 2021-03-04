I have known the two Glen Carbon Mayoral candidates for several years. I have worked with Bob Marcus as a Planning and Zoning Commission member for 2 years and for the last 4 years as a Trustee on our Glen Carbon Village Board. I have worked with his opponent as a Public Works Department employee and currently as the Street Department Supervisor for about 16 years.

I consider them both colleagues and friends. I am endorsing Bob Marcus because I believe he is the best candidate for Glen Carbon Mayor. He has experience dealing with complex issues of the Village, management experience, volunteered many hours already to better the community and the education and energy to keep Glen Carbon moving in the right direction.

•Bob Marcus has served on the Village Board for 4 years and knows issues facing all Glen Carbon departments, including our Police Department.

•He is Chair of the Public Services Committee and led efforts to get Old Troy Road completed, and our Village wide street repair program implemented.

•Bob has also served on the Building & Development and Finance & Administration Committees. He knows how to analyze potential new developments.

Article continues after sponsor message

•He has both a bachelor's degree and a law degree.

•He has operated a law business and appreciates the challenges facing small businesses.

•Bob has been married to his wife Karen for 18 years and they have two children. Bob Marcus will represent all Glen Carbon residents in a fair and impartial manner. Join me and vote for Bob Marcus for Mayor of Glen Carbon!

Rob Jackstadt

Mayor of Glen Carbon

More like this: