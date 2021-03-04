It is with much joy that I see and support David Goins as a candidate for Mayor of Alton. I believe that David will bring a new and fresh direction. A direction that does not owe anyone. Twenty-five years as a police officer with a stellar record in the community; called by God and accepted the call to serve as Pastor, who continues to shepherd his flock; married to a wonderful, community minded, and well-respected wife. A man who has served as a counselor for many in the community; and continues to educate himself in the business of leadership skills.

It is my belief that all positions of leadership are learned; and that one must be a great follower and visionary to get the job done through the people with whom he or she works. I do not believe Mr. Goins would be political — but would exhibit the skills to work with political people.

I believe that we as a people need to heal our race; and we cannot do this by slandering . For too long this practice has been a method of conquering, dividing, and controlling us as a race.

Article continues after sponsor message

I further believe that each person has a right to vote as they choose, which is the American way. I read your article and statements on the site regarding the support of the coalition of leaders announcing their support for Mayor Walker; and that is certainly their right. However, I served as a community leader for twenty years in the Alton/Godfrey area, and I did not find a lot of the information in the statements to be true; and more important, we cannot as a black race move up the ladder by slandering each other.

We have had the knee of injustice on our necks too long, and it is time to work together for change. We have started up the ladder, and I am asking that we help push each other up; and above all, do not pull one another down.

- Robert Wills

More like this: