WESTMONT – Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) President Dan Montgomery released the following statement on the resounding victory of former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris:

“Today is a victory for all Americans who rejected hatred and stood on the side of democracy and equity by ousting Trump and his dangerous agenda that has threatened our nation. Americans stepped up during a pandemic and participated in democracy by breaking voting records. We celebrate a new beginning for our country where facts, decency, and civility will be the standard once again.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will set our country on a new course by tackling the pandemic utilizing medical experts and science. Their leadership will help mend the divisions among Americans of different races and backgrounds. And they will protect our future by rebuilding an economy that works for all of us, addressing the ongoing climate crisis, standing up for workers, and firmly defending the rights of women.

“The damage Trump has inflicted on our country is undeniable, but with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the helm, we can start to rebuild a fairer and more just America. We look forward to his inauguration on January 20 and the next four years.”

The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) represents 103,000 teachers and paraprofessionals in PreK-12 school districts throughout Illinois, faculty and staff at Illinois’ community colleges and universities, public employees under every statewide elected constitutional officer, and retirees.



