Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson are running for the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees to return control of the college to the people.

In past board elections, big business and special interests have contributed 10's of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of candidates who were nothing more than rubber stamps for a "tax and spend" administrator.

Mr. Holmes and Mr. Ferguson are hosting a fundraiser on March 30, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the Edwardsville American Legion located at 58 IL-157 in Edwardsville.

Holmes and Ferguson invite the public to stop by for a chance to meet the candidates for accountability, $25/person, $40/couple.

Sponsorships of $100, $200, and $300 are also available. BBQ sliders and baked beans will be provided.

Mr. Holmes and Mr. Ferguson are fighting a David and Goliath battle as their campaign is a true grassroots movement with all support coming from "we the people", not

special interests or trial lawyers.

Despite talk being spread about Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson planning to close the N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville, neither have been party to any such conversation and were surprised to hear this stated on multiple occasions. Both feel the N.O. Nelson campus is strategically located to leverage the excellent curriculum of Lewis and Clark in one of the most populated parts of the college's service area.

Mr. Holmes and Mr. Ferguson are committed to reducing the crushing $120 million debt that resulted from excessive spending under the previous administration and board. LCCC is currently spending nearly twice as much for bond and interest payments as they are for education expenses. Holmes and Ferguson feel this is a disservice to the students and the community at large.

Both want to ensure focus is returned to the students, curriculum, and the faculty that make Lewis and Clark such a great place to launch a successful career with a variety of degree programs in industrial and professional fields, while still offering a healthy balance of general study and certificate programs as well.

Checks may be made payable to Friends of Jack Holmes, 711 W Barr Ave, Jerseyville IL., 62052 and/or Friends of Jeff Ferguson, 15809 Bunse Way, Jerseyville IL., 62052.

Help restore control of YOUR community college to the people, where it belongs! Vote Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson on April 6th!

