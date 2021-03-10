I am very concernedabout the future of our Godfrey firefighters. One of the many reasons I am supporting Mike McCormick as Mayor of Godfrey is his proven record of dedication to our firefighters and the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

Our firefighters live in and know Godfrey! Mike has a history of support for our firefighters and their importance to Godfrey.

Please take this concern seriously; your future depends on it. Mike McCormick is the best choice for mayor.

Sharon O'Neal

Godfrey

