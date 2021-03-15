There is a lot of wisdom in the old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” This is particularly true with the upcoming election in the Village of Godfrey.

We have prospered under the leadership of Mike McCormick and it would be a very wise decision to continue his service for another term. Mike is a man of unquestionable integrity, treating everyone equally and fairly. He has a great vision for the future of our community and a love for the Village beyond compare.

Under his administration, Godfrey has seen unprecedented business growth, improvements in recreational opportunities and much needed attention to our infrastructure and drainage problems. While not every issue can be corrected, or completed, at once, Mayor McCormick has been prudent and efficient in addressing these concerns in a timely manner. At the same time, he has fulfilled a promise to lower the tax burden on homeowners. While a small part of the property tax bill, Godfrey taxes have been consistently reduced during his time as Mayor. Thanks to Mayor McCormick, the village had a firm financial footing and prospers due in large part to his foresight of increasing revenue by attracting more business, relieving the burden on homeowners.

There has been criticism that not enough has been spent on certain issues, brought by the opposing camp. May I point out that all spending is at the will of the village finance committee and measures are introduced by its chairman for the past 12 years. If there is a deficiency, it must fall squarely on his shoulders The Mayor implements and enforces the decisions of the committee and ultimately the Village Board.

My friends, let’s keep Godfrey on the right path. Let us all share in a bright future here for ourselves, our children and grandchildren. I truly hope you will join me in going to the polls and returning a proven leader, Mike McCormick, to the Mayor’s office for another term.

Dennis O'Neal

