As a long-time member of the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees, Dwight Werts has helped oversee Lewis and Clark’s transformation into the premier community college it is today, well-respected in our region and among community colleges across the state. Dwight Werts fully embraces the College’s role as a community asset and its commitment to service. He understands how the College serves as a gateway to social and economic mobility for its students by providing them affordable and accessible career and technical education programs that prepare them for employment opportunities and advancement in a dynamic labor market. He recognizes how the College serves local business and industry by providing employers with a direct pipeline of skilled workers and ongoing workforce development so that they can remain competitive in a global economy. Dwight Werts sees the long-term benefits of increased tax revenues and increased demand for goods and services that well-trained, skilled workers with higher earnings bring to our community. Dwight Werts’s commitment to serving Lewis and Clark as a Board Member demonstrates his commitment to ensuring the College continues its leading role in supporting the economic and cultural vitality of our region.

Lewis and Clark has played a key role in the health, vibrancy, and economy of our region for decades. The College has proactively responded to our region’s evolving needs by growing the College’s essential facilities, services, organizational structures, faculty, and staff to better serve its constituents. All of the facilities, from the satellite campuses in Jerseyville, Carlinville, and East St. Louis, to the N.O. Nelson campus with Fab Lab and Scott Bibb Center for Workforce Training were built to serve the needs of our broader community: providing convenient, accessible education and training for those who cannot travel to a centralized campus and a venue for innovation and experimentation for local entrepreneurs. On the beautiful, historic main campus, Lewis and Clark enhances our community’s quality of life by offering unique cultural and community educational programs and serves as a site for special events such as receptions and concerts, catered by the College’s outstanding food service team. Lewis and Clark is a leader in the region in providing economic and quality of life opportunities for its constituents.

Dwight Werts is an indispensable member of the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees. As a community leader and Board Member, he has been a staunch champion of Lewis and Clark, its programs and services, and its significant positive impact on the community. He has a deep understanding of the College – its strengths, challenges, and value to the region. As we all prepare to move into a post-pandemic world, this understanding is critical in providing stability and continuity on the Board. Dwight Werts’s experience and insight will be instrumental as the College continues to evolve to meet the changing needs and expectations of the community it serves.

Larry Trent—retired Illinois State Patrol Director and First Responder – is a life-long public servant. He shares the values and vision of public service and the service mission of the College. We believe that, together, Dwight Werts and Larry Trent are the best candidates for the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees to ensure that the College and the community it serves prospers and thrives in the future.

Gerald and Tina Mozur

