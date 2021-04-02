Letter to the Editor:

Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson are the wise choices for the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees.

Jack has been a teacher, administrator and leader for 50 years in education and student success. Jeff, an LCCC grad, is putting his technological expertise in communications and network support for the Air Force's war on terror.

Both are men of integrity who sincerely want to chart a new path forward for the college. Their principal mission is to help restore sound financial footing so that LCCC academic programs and enrollment may flourish.

Article continues after sponsor message

LCCC's $120 million of indebtedness is the most of any community college in the state. That happened under the watch of the former rubber stamp board, including Dwight Werts. He also bears responsibility for the largesse once enjoyed by the college's former free-spending president.

Lastly, there is absolutely no truth to the rumor from Werts and his running mate that Holmes and Ferguson want to close Edwardsville's N. O. Nelson campus. It is a despicable desperate attempt to scare voters.

Jack Holmes and Jeff Ferguson are far and away the best candidates, and they deserve your vote April 6.

John D. George Edwardsville

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: