Letter To The Editor: Former Municipal Clerks Of Illinois President Endorses Bethany Bohn

Bethany has completed the educational and social requirements necessary to earn the designation of Registered Municipal Clerk from the Municipal Clerks of Illinois and the Certified Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. This demonstrates her willingness to do the hard work required and her desire to serve the citizens of Godfrey to the best of her ability.

Lana Hediger
Past President Municipal Clerks of Illinois