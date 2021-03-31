Letter To The Editor:

Bethany has completed the educational and social requirements necessary to earn the designation of Registered Municipal Clerk from the Municipal Clerks of Illinois and the Certified Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. This demonstrates her willingness to do the hard work required and her desire to serve the citizens of Godfrey to the best of her ability.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Lana Hediger

Article continues after sponsor message

Past President

Municipal Clerks of Illinois

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this:

Nov 24, 2023 - Alton Municipal Band Holiday Concert to Bring Family Friendly Music to Community

Nov 27, 2023 - Edwardsville Municipal Band To Welcome Student Performers For Annual Holiday Concert

Nov 8, 2023 - Progress Continues On Alton Landfill Solar Farm, Council Passes Related Ordinances

Nov 28, 2023 - Jerseyville City Council Passes Exemption From Paid Leave For All Workers Act

Sep 10, 2023 - Edwardsville Children’s Museum’s New “Stories of the Nickel Plate” Exhibit Takes Visitors On a Trip to the Past  

 