ALTON - Citing an inexcusable lack of information and an unwillingness by the current administration to answer residents’ basic questions, former Mayor Brant Walker is calling on Alton’s elected officials to exhibit increased transparency related to the sinkhole at Gordon Moore Park.

“From last-minute budget gimmicks to forcing members of the City Council to file FOIA requests, this administration has a track record of failing to be transparent with the public, and the current situation at Gordon Moore Park is no different,” said Brant Walker. “This administration’s failure to provide residents with basic information has led to an explosion of rumors and innuendo.”

“Just this week, on July 5th, The Telegraph reported that the current Mayor held a meeting in City Council chambers with officials from New Frontier Materials in which no members of the City Council were present and where the press and other stakeholders were barred from attending,” continued Walker. “Closed meetings and the inability to provide answers to the public’s concerns shows a stunning lack of leadership, leaving residents to wonder what they’re not being told.”

Walker also cited a July 3rd story by KSDK Channel 5 titled “Alton sinkhole: A week later and still no answers” as further evidence of the current administration’s lack of transparency. That story concluded by stating, “5 On Your Side reached out to the Alton mayor’s office, but no one was available to comment.”

“Having successfully led the city through four of the top ten floods in Alton history and navigating the unprecedented uncertainty of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, I understand the importance of transparency and communication with our residents,” stated Walker. “It is imperative during a crisis that our elected officials provide at least basic information to the public to stem the tide of misinformation, rumor, and innuendo.”

“Gordon Moore Park is one of the jewels of not only our community, but the region,” said Walker. “It is time for the current administration to be straight with the public, including our city council members, the operators of Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, and the Alton River Dragons organization.”

