TO THE EDITOR:

This shutdown shows the absurdity of both houses of Congress. Both are more concerned with their image than doing the job they were sent to Washington to do. The Dems focus "open the Government and we'll negotiate". Sens Graham and Coon, among other, respond with "open the Government and give us 2 to 3 weeks to negotiate a deal".

My question to every member of Congress is "what keeps you from negotiating a deal today, yesterday, tomorrow? You're still getting paid, do the job you are paid to do instead of spending time everyday in front of a news camera.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Dems are saying the same thing they said to Reagan in 1986. Give us what we want and we'll negotiate. He's still waiting!

John Culiberk

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: