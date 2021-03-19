I’d like to take this opportunity to endorse Jeff Weber and Sarah Woodman for the office of Trustee for the Village of Godfrey.

I have served with Jeff for a number of years and have always been impressed with the time and attention he gives to each issue brought before the board. He is always prepared and equipped to make informed, fair decisions on every matter.

While I have not had the privilege of working with Sarah previously, I have known her personally for many years. She, too, is very conscientious and has a great deal of business experience. Her critical thinking and ability to work well with others will be a great addition to the Board.

Both Jeff Weber and Sarah Woodman are good representatives for the Village of Godfrey. They care about the community and our residents. I urge you to vote for them for Trustee. If I am re-elected as Mayor, I would be honored to work alongside them.

Thank you,

Mike McCormick

Mayor, Village of Godfrey

