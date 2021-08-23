MADISON COUNTY - A letter to the editor from Jeff Larner, Candidate for Madison County Sherriff:

Law enforcement has changed dramatically over the years. The evolution of technology, training and stronger commitments of community policing have increased the capabilities of the men and women in this profession to bring closure to victims of criminal activities. The evolution of policing in America has also presented many challenges for the profession. Radical agendas accompanied by inherent risks within policing, present significant contentions for Law Enforcement administrators across the country, i.e., hiring new deputies, retaining veteran deputies, and ensuring that the agency's policies and procedures are ahead of the curve.

Leadership is critical to the infrastructure of the agency. We have all become accustomed to different motivational phrases which are plastered throughout social media platforms in regard to “LEADERSHIP.” Throughout my professional career, I've never believed leaders always “lead from the front” or “lead from the rear.” Leaders are versatile enough to lead from all points within the platform of the team. This concept is most effective within Law Enforcement agencies. Sustained growth in any profession is reflective of the attention that leaders provide to recruiting new hires, retaining quality personnel, and providing the very best training that the industry offers. We understand our deputies may face evil in the face each day. This is not an unreasonable expectation if we support them with the very best technology, equipment, and training in the country.

Although the profession now presents many challenges which administrators may not have faced years ago, the reason(s) that a man or woman chooses to pursue a career in Law Enforcement has remained consistent. The decision to pursue a career in law enforcement is not based on salary. It runs parallel to the decision to serve in the military. It runs parallel to the decision of living a life dedicated to the education of our youth. It runs parallel to the decision of living a life dedicated to health and science. It runs parallel to the decision of living a life dedicated to manufacturing jobs that are the backbone of this nation. It runs parallel to the decision of living a life dedicated to civil service. I speak about this from a first-hand perspective, having served in the USMarine Corps, more than 10 years in law enforcement, and having family and close friends dedicate their lives to these professions.

As with these aforementioned professions, men and women who choose a career inLaw Enforcement are selfless human beings who place others before themselves. There are unique characteristics between those career choices, respectively. Extremesacrifices are made by Deputies every day. Extreme sacrifices are made by their families. Every time a Deputy leaves home for his/her next tour of duty, it may very well be their last. This is something no Law Enforcement Officer’s family takes for granted. This is what separates this profession from others. The inherent risks have increased with less Rule of Law. The “Defund the Police” initiative is reprehensible. With the increased accessibility to social media platforms, this concept weighs on Deputies and their families. I believe this is part of the design. An initiative to terrorize Law Enforcement and make their jobs more difficult. To force reductions in staff. To limit the ability for Law enforcement officers to maintain the Rule of Law. Providing criminals with more protection than they deserve. The “Defund the Police” narrative compromises the safety and welfare of our madison County residents.

Illinois passed its own version of Criminal Justice Reform through House Bill 3653 SA 5recently which has gone through several modifications into a trailer bill after state law enforcement organizations such as the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and others rightfully and strongly opposed portions and petitioned the legislature to change the bill which was full of ambiguous statements and impractical to implement. Not surprising, aspects of the initial bill were not well thought out and viewed as anti-law enforcement which put more stress on current officers, making some consider leaving the profession and those thinking about a career, to reconsider.

Effective Law Enforcement leadership is necessary now more than ever. Madison county needs a Sheriff who has both Law Enforcement and proven executive business leadership experience to administer, support, and lead the Sheriff’s Office. This must be focused on a fiscal conservative approach to managing the budget, transparency, department vision, effective communication, mentorship, personnel development, and advancement opportunities. Partnerships are also critical with our State’s Attorney’sOffice, municipal, state, and federal agencies in making Madison County the best county in the State of Illinois. Criminals should not have the ability to travel on highway and/or byways throughout Madison County, undetected and commit criminal acts. When elected, I will ensure that our Deputies’ commitment to the residents of MadisonCounty will be reflective in their approach to removing violent criminals from our roadways, neighborhoods, and business districts.

As Sheriff, I will bring effective business leadership experience in a much need fiscally responsible and conservative manner for taxpayers, establish transparency with internal processes regarding hiring, retention and stand up to the socialist radicals and their Defund the Police movement.

Jeff Larner, Republican Candidate for Madison County Sherif

