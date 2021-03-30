Letter to the Editor:

I am writing this letter to ask for support for Dwight Werts and Larry Trent for Lewis and Clark Community College Board in the election on April 6th. I have witnessed the many years of public and private successes of these two men and strongly believe these candidates will provide the leadership we need on this Board.

Dwight Werts has been a strong member of this Board serving our community since 2009. As the President / CEO of Werts Welding Dwight knows what it takes to be successful in business and what our young people need to prepare for their future. Dwight has a long record of community involvement including serving as Vice Chairman of the OSF Anthony’s Board, Chairman of the Board for the Riverbend Growth Association, and supporting numerous charitable and civic endeavors. As a Lewis and Clark College Alum, Dwight has donated over $250,000.00 to make Lewis and Clark a better place. Last year when local communities were looking for COVID-19 testing facilities, Dwight was once again there for his community and donated the use of a testing site on property he owned in Wood River. Dwight has the business experience and board experience to continue providing the services and financial leadership that our community expects.

Larry Trent has a resume that is full of leadership and service. The first test of his leadership skills occurred during the war in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Larry was an outstanding law enforcement officer that saw a career culminate with his appointment as the director of the Illinois State Police. This position was responsible for a 400-million-dollar budget and 3400 employees. As good as that is, I am even more impressed that Larry was confirmed unanimously by the Illinois Senate – can you imagine that?! Larry also served as the President of the Riverbend Growth Association. Larry has demonstrated in his career the ability to provide the services and the financial leadership that we all want from our elected officials.

Please vote in this April election and I ask you to join me in voting for Dwight Werts and Larry Trent for Lewis and Clark Community College Board.

Sincerely,

Joe Silkwood

East Alton

