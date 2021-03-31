Letter To The Editor:

As the full-time faculty of Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) we want to express our support and excitement for the future of LCCC. While navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, LCCC sought a permanent replacement for the president of our beloved college. Dr. Ken Trzaska officially took the reigns as our fearless leader in September 2020, with full support from the Board of Trustees, administration, faculty, staff, students, and community members.

Although transition and change can be hard, Dr. Trzaska, or “Dr. T” as many refer to him, has brought a vibrant energy to his role as LCCC President. Those who have met him, won’t soon forget his dedication to teaching and learning, or his open invitation to share ideas and concerns with him, or his encouragement for all team members to have a respected voice.

Some of the many ways Dr. T has brought the family of LCCC together include his regularly scheduled “all-team” meetings, his implementation of “mover” teams that include faculty, staff, and administration on teams to develop solutions for what is getting in the way of the teaching and learning of students, and his involvement in all things LCCC. Additionally, Dr. Trzaska participates in as many campus committee meetings and activities as his schedule allows. He even shares his personal cell number with team members. He is a breath of fresh air, a source of energy and excitement needed to ignite all of us to be “all-in” for the students and this amazing place called LCCC.

Dr. Trzaska has encouraged innovative learning modalities including BlendFlex (a hybrid of virtual and traditional instruction) and Competency Based Education. Dr. Trzaska is intuitive and forward-thinking. He has made connections and has personal experience that will allow LCCC to be the college we all know it is capable of being. He has engaged with alumni, area businesses, community partners, and school districts to build relationships and partnerships to pave the path for the future of LCCC. We feel confident as faculty, we can work together with Dr. Trzaska, to fulfill his vision for LCCC. With his leadership, the future looks very bright.

You see, a community college is so much more than just a college. Our faculty are ready to embrace and work in collaboration with Dr. Trzaska and the administration to increase enrollment and offerings in our community. Great things are happening here to allow for more access and opportunities for students and community members served by the LCCC district. As area restrictions lessen and campus begins to open, we hope you all have a chance to experience Dr. T’s passion for leading, teaching, and learning. We promise it is contagious!

Trailblaze on,

Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty Association (LCFA) Executive Committee

