Dear Editor,

Last election, the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum. It served as an important opportunity for voters to hear from local candidates on issues facing our communities and our state. This forum was neutral, well-respected, well-attended, and aired on the radio. I attended the forum, not only as a candidate to share my point of view, but also as an interested voter of Montgomery County. At the time, Dillon Clark, who is now my opponent, was running for County Board. He attended that forum too, recognizing the importance of sharing his perspective with voters.

In mid-August, the Litchfield Chamber asked me to save the date of October 18th for the forum this year. I saved the date and am looking forward to attending. Voters should get the opportunity to hear from those of us who are asking to represent them.

Article continues after sponsor message

Unfortunately, Dillon Clark has decided to back out of this debate after confirming his participation weeks ago. What I find more curious is that, after our last debate at the State Journal Register, Clark and I personally discussed participating in this forum. All I can assume is that he doesn’t want a repeat of that debate, and I don’t blame him.

These are the kind of games that voters despise. If you’re too afraid to debate the issues, and face voters both in person and live on the radio, then you aren’t fit to hold office.

I challenge Clark - stop the games. Join the debate.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: