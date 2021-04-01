Letter to the Editor



To the Godfrey Community,

Our father, Eldon “Twirp” Williams, was a devoted public servant in Godfrey, Illinois for most of his adult life. You know how deeply he cared about his community and how his life was taken two years ago. Because he’s not here – we are speaking for him.

He would be endorsing and offering his full support for Mayor Mike McCormick in his run for re-election. Our father often spoke of Mike’s many accomplishments, his dedication to the people of Godfrey, and his many contributions to Godfrey Township. Together they shared a vision for Godfrey that embraced limited debt, low taxes and investment in parks. His priority has always been the welfare of the residents and businesses while upholding their values.

Eldon “Twirp” Williams considered Mike a true friend and a very successful Mayor. We know Mike to be a man of integrity, honesty, loyalty and compassion. The very qualities our Dad admired and embraced. We are now his voice. Join us in supporting Mike McCormick for re-election as Mayor of Godfrey.

Daughters of Eldon “Twirp” Williams

