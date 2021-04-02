Being a resident of the Riverbend area my entire life, a business owner for over 50 years, a member of Pride, Inc., founded by Dr. Gordon Moore, a community volunteer in numerous organizations, including many charitable organizations and fundraisers, school boards, as well as a member of the 100 Black Men of Alton and the Alton Godfrey Rotary, I have always endeavored to improve our very unique area.

Through Pride, Inc., the Bucket Brigade was started with hundreds of volunteers each year. To date, over 1,500 homes have been painted, totally free to the homeowners. This has not only brightened lives but also brightened neighborhoods. My wife and I were also able to introduce the idea of hanging baskets to our city (as seen in Supper Alton). We first saw these beautiful street lights and flowers while driving through Delevan, Wisconsin. This idea, along with pictures, was presented to the city. They pursued the idea, obtained the grants, and the beauty of this suggestion can be seen in Upper Alton all summer long. These flowers are paid for by the city and totally cared for by volunteers, who water twice a day and fertilize once a week. Our mayors during this time have been greatly supportive of both these projects.

Gordon Moore Park in Alton and Glazebrook Park in Godfrey are two of the finest parks in the entire state. They have been greatly improved over the last five years through the leadership, support and encouragement of the current mayors.

Our Riverbend Area has received national recognition over the past few years. We feel strongly this is because of the leaderhsip and insights into our community which have been outstanding. Because of this, we feel now is not the time to make a change.

Brant Walker and Michael McCormick are doing a great job and should be retained.

Dale and Carol Neudecker

