As Madison County Treasurer, my job to collect, invest, and distribute taxpayer dollars and provide outstanding customer service is pretty straightforward. In politics, amid all of the noise and chaos, it is harder to separate effective public servants from politicians looking to win their next election through public smears and untruths. As I’ve said before, I want to be transparent with my commitment to call balls and strikes as I see them.

In the Alton Mayor’s race, I support Pastor David Goins because he will take the right actions to grow Alton. I am, like David Goins, a former police officer concerned about the reputation of Alton as an unsafe city. In true partnership with first responders, we can work together to draw families into the city and reverse the population decline threatening Alton’s home rule status.

The last four years, I have had a front row seat to the dysfunction and rancor of the Walker Administration. Each year resulted in messy audits and corrective action letters. As a financial professional, this pattern of fiscal incompetence is troubling.

In contrast, Pastor Goins is a thoughtful community leader, and someone my daughters can look to as a living example of serving the public with humility and grace. David Goins’ commitment to transparency and integrity has earned the support of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. He is honest, eager to listen and learn from residents of the city he loves.

On April 6th, please vote for a man who will turn Alton around the right way, and make all of us proud. Vote for David Goins for Alton Mayor.

Chris Slusser

Madison County Treasurer

