Today is the 58th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. I’m reminded of that, because his nephew, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., authored The Real Anthony Fauci , a highly anticipated book that went on sale last week and catapulted to #1 on the Amazon bestseller list.

This weekend I read it, and I recommend it, as it couldn’t be more timely.

Since the beginning of the COVID crisis in early 2020, the United States, and indeed much of the world, dutifully followed the counsel of Dr. Fauci.

State Farm Insurance advises us to do a “discount double-check” on our auto and homeowners insurance, and that’s good advice. Surely it’s time that we did a discount double-check on Dr. Fauci.

As American citizens, we are entitled to “informed consent” with respect to medical decisions, and whether you agree with Kennedy or not, this book will increase your knowledge regarding Dr. Fauci and his leadership.

Kurt Prenzler, CPA

Madison County Chairman

