Letter To The Editor:

It’s all finally being revealed – Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health Departments in states run by leftists have been distorting science to push their own big government agenda.

What we’ve been saying all along has turned out to be true.

As you and I have witnessed over the past couple of weeks, Fauci’s e-mails were exposed for the world to see.

It’s become more and more apparent that Fauci has had no interest in the actual science. His early e-mails prove it!

Fauci repeatedly stated in e-mails that masks do NOT prevent the spread of COVID-19 but until recently was telling us to wear two or three masks even after being vaccinated.

Now, Facui has a book deal and is on magazine covers – for him, this was about fame, not science.

Not only is Fauci getting free publicity for his comments – he’s also the highest paid government employee, out-earning even the president.

That’s right – your tax dollars are going towards paying for this man to take your freedoms and ruin our country.

Which is why I’m backing my colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene with her “Fire Fauci” bill to reduce Fauci’s salary to zero immediately.

I am asking you donate $35 or more to support my fight against Dr. Fauci and his radical policies.

Article continues after sponsor message

It’s clear – The lockdowns initiated the behest of Fauci and the CDC were initiated to expand the power of radical politicians and limit our freedoms.

My name is Mary Miller, and I’m sick and tired of the D.C. elites who continue to abuse their power and ignore our rights.

Fauci and the far left have engaged in a draconian “rules for thee, but not for me” campaign for the last 15 months – and enough is enough.

They’ve been hiding the “science” from us because it wasn’t “science” at all.

It’s time to hold Fauci and state health departments accountable for their unconstitutional. economy-ruining orders.

Please donate $35 or more to help me continue the fight against Dr. Fauci.

It’s going to take patriots like you to come together and force Fauci and other leftists to step down or give up.

Their lives have been exposed for the world to see, and if we don’t stand up for ourselves now, our very freedoms are at stake.

Thank you for standing with me.

Sincerely,

Mary Miller

Congresswoman (IL-15)

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: