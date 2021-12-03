Instead of season’s greetings, some Republican voters in Madison County received a disgusting mailer this week full of lies about me and my campaign. The mailer included absurd accusations that tried to somehow link me to the Black Lives Matter organization. The cowards who paid for and sent this mailer didn’t disclose their names or even a return address.

Let me be clear for anyone who may have been duped by these lies: I’ve never been affiliated with or supported BLM. I’ve never attended or encouraged anyone to attend their protests. I’ve never hired “BLM activists” on my campaign, nor have I supported any “BLM activists” for any political office.

What I have done, is build authentic relationships in the black community, and have received far more support from the black community than any other Republican in Madison County. I’ve done this not by pandering, but by finding commonalities in conservative ideas and shared values with groups of people most Republicans gave up on reaching a long time ago. Our Christian faith and our desire for good-paying jobs and safer neighborhoods bind us together.

My wife and I are raising our two daughters by teaching them to serve alongside people of all colors. I’m invested in the success of ALL communities throughout this county because I believe we need stronger neighborhoods with better jobs and opportunities for every resident.

This campaign season has already shown the worst parts of humanity. I hope you will stand with me to reject and denounce attempts to create fake racial divisions, including the desperate filth you’ll find in your mailbox. These are the type of tactics normally employed by the liberal woke mob, and have no place in a Republican primary election. You can learn about my real record at slusser4treasurer.com. I would be honored to have your support.

Sincerely,

Chris Slusser

Madison County Treasurer

