I want to thank the voters in Madison County who showed up to vote for me on Primary Election Day in a comparatively higher number than in the other three repective counties that District 108 covers.

I believe it speaks volumes as to your willingness for progressive change in this place we all call 'home'

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

! Thank you so much for your support!

J. David Parker former candidate for State Representative in District 108

 