Letter to the editor: Candidate thanks voters for their support
March 26, 2018 2:28 PM
I want to thank the voters in Madison County who showed up to vote for me on Primary Election Day in a comparatively higher number than in the other three repective counties that District 108 covers.
I believe it speaks volumes as to your willingness for progressive change in this place we all call 'home'
! Thank you so much for your support!
J. David Parker former candidate for State Representative in District 108