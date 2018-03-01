For too long, members of Congress have forgotten the true meaning of public service.

This is why I am proud to cast my vote on March 20th for Jon Ebel in the Democratic Primary. Service has been a part of Jon’s life since he served our country in the Navy for 11 years. He continues to serve the public today, teaching religion at the University of Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

In congress, instead of selling us out, Jon will serve his constituents, fighting to raise wages, protect unions, and strengthen social security. In a time when congress is far too busy serving their own donors and party leaders, let’s lead the way on reversing this trend on March 20th, by selecting Jon Ebel as the democratic nominee for Illinois District 13.

Jill Martin Edwardsville

More like this: