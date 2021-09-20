To the Residents of Madison County Board District 10:

It has been an honor and privilege to represent you these past 13 years.

During that same time frame, I completed my 34-year career as a teacher, served two terms on the Madison County Transit Board and served 15 years as both a member and the chairman of the Alton Housing Authority Board.

I have been blessed to be able to serve the public in so many ways. I have enjoyed doing all these things over the years, but I have decided to not seek re-election to the County Board when my current term ends in 2022.

I look forward to having more time to spend with my family and my grandchildren. I would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the residents of District 10 for all their years of support.

Sincerely,

Bruce A. Malone

Madison County Board Member

District 10

