I want to compliment Gary Ayres on his letter to the editor supporting Mike McCormick for mayor of Godfrey. He pointed out how Mayor McCormick's opponent is playing politics and offering tax cuts, when he has voted against them in the past. How could anyone believe his opponent is going to cut taxes now? Mayor McCormick has a proven record of cutting taxes. He has kept his promises, which is great to see, especially in today's political world. I am asking that you vote for Mike McCormick for mayor of Godfrey.

Bob Walters

Godfrey, IL

Former Member Illinois House of Representatives

Godfrey Resident

