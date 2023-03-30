Dear Residents of the Roxana School District,

I hope this letter finds you well. As you may know, Bob Coles is running for the Roxana School Board, and I am writing to share with you why he is a great candidate for the job.

Bob Coles is a dedicated member of our community and understands the complexities of being responsible to our homeowners, school budgets, and supporting the staff and students. He knows the importance of ensuring our staff has the ability and resources to perform their job to the best of their ability. His commitment to our community extends to his support for our students during and after graduation.

Bob has been a member of our community for over 25 years, now serving as the Chief of Police and working to ensure the safety of our families and students. He has also been actively involved in school programs and has counseled students through a mentoring program at the high school, always putting the well-being of our students and families first.

Bob's experience as Chief of Police gives him a unique perspective on the home environments of our students and how it impacts their studies. He has seen firsthand the challenges that some families face and understands the importance of addressing those challenges to help our students succeed. With this insight, Bob will be able to make informed decisions about what programs and initiatives the school board should support.

Bob's commitment to our students extends beyond his role as Chief of Police. He has raised money for various school activities, helping students attend prom who otherwise could not afford it, and providing necessities like clothing and meals. He truly cares about our students and wants to ensure every child can succeed.

As a member of the Roxana School Board, Bob will work tirelessly to support both students and faculty. He understands the importance of creating a safe and conducive learning environment that prepares students for success after graduation.

We hope you will consider supporting Bob Coles in his campaign for the Roxana School Board. With his experience, dedication, and passion for the community, he is the best candidate for the job.

See Bob Coles' Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090230144529

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Citizens for Bob Coles

