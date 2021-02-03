GODFREY - My name is Bethany Bohn and I am announcing my intention to run for the office of Village Clerk in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for April 6, 2021. As the current Village Clerk, I have had the privilege of serving the residents of Godfrey for the last two years.

I began working for the Village of Godfrey in 2012, starting in the Assessor’s office. When the Township dissolved, I was lucky enough to serve as Deputy Clerk for 3 years, under the direction of Pam Whisler. Mrs. Whisler was the Godfrey Village Clerk for over 40 years, and the knowledge she passed to me is invaluable. Upon her retirement in 2018, I was honored to be appointed by The Mayor and The Village Board of Trustees to fill the position of Village Clerk. This position is important to me, and I love working with the residents of the Village of Godfrey.

The Village Clerk is the keeper of public record, local election authority, and the liason between the residents and the Board. Knowledge to effectively perform the duties of the Village Clerk, and my desire to see the office function at its highest level, is vital. During my time in office, I have received several designations. In 2019, after three years of training, I received my Registered Municipal Clerk, Certified Municipal Clerk, and Certified Illinois Assessment Officer designations. I am a member of the Illinois Municipal Clerks Association and also the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

Although I am originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, I fell in love with the area and moved here in 2005. My husband John and I celebrated our 27th wedding anniversary this past December.

We have raised our three children in Godfrey: Jake, A.H.S. 2016 valedictorian, 2020 high distinction graduate of the University of Illinois with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering currently works for Epic Medical Software; Madison, currently studying at Saint Leo University in Florida and majoring in Pre-medicine; and Piper, a senior honor roll student at Marquette Catholic High School. Godfrey is my home, and I am proud to be a part of its growth and development.

I hope to continue to serve this community and its residents for years to come.

