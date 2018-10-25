As Founding Member of the Liberal Women of Madison County, I am writing to encourage all women of all ages and ethnicities to get out vote this mid-term.

Article continues after sponsor message

This mid-term is very important and we need to make our voices be heard. This year has seen a wave of women getting more involved in politics by running for public office. We need to keep the momentum growing. We need to stand up, rise and advocate for major social issues going on within our community and in our country right now.

Change happens at the grass-roots level. Let's Be the Change! Madison County has made it easy to register to vote and with early voting opportunities at various locations there are no excuses to not vote so please get out and vote!!

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: