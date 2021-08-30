CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Loretta Graham writes a reflection on Labor Day:

This coming Monday is Labor Day. It is a day to commemorate the efforts of all workers regardless of their occupation or position in a company. Labor Day is a great day to send messages and thank employees for their contributions at work. As we celebrate a day off, I want to say thank you to all the employees who worked every day to keep things moving this past year. A huge thank you to the staff at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois for your commitment and dedication was truly the example of “How to Be Better.”

I have often said the differences between an average staff and a great staff can be explained in just three words, “and then some.” The great employee does what is expected of them, and then some. They are considerate and caring and thoughtful of others, and then some. They fulfill their obligations and responsibilities as a respectful person, and then some. They are good to their friends, and then some. They are dependable in an emergency, and then some.

This principle holds true regardless to what position you may have. The best way to stand out and to be above average is to do your job…. and then some. There are always opportunities for employees who are willing to do this.

This approach is different from having a position and having a job. The employee who simply likes a title and puts in little or no effort will not go any place and will get nothing out of the opportunities. On the other hand, the employee who takes an active interest in the job, no matter what it is, will find satisfaction that only comes with commitment and ambition.

A committed employee will think of the business in terms of “us and we.” They realize the necessity for working harder, longer, and faster when necessary. They will do the little extras that will make a difference and anticipate what needs to be done rather than waiting to be asked. They will work constantly at improving their skills and knowledge. They will take an active interest in everything concerning the business. They realize the value of every employee’s job and will do everything possible to keep each other satisfied.

Employees who stand out in their workplace are the ones who meet the requirements…and then some. Is this you?

Remember, it is time to celebrate your work life. It’s been a great year for all of us. Savor the weekend as a reward for a job well done.

“A person who feels appreciated will always do more than what is expected.”

Happy Labor Day.

