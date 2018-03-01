I saw the articles on winning the Business Revolution and thought it was wonderful. I liked the article that Corey Davenport had written.

I wanted to brag on myself a little, even though I don't own a business, but this town as well as Godfrey means a lot to me.

You see, Benjamin Godfrey is my great great grandfather's brother. And my maiden name is Godfrey. I absolutely love the history of this area and I'm proud to be part of this community.

Thank you so much for allowing me to share a little of my story and hope I can do more.

Sincerely,

Christina Godfrey Wooff

