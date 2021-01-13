The Riverbend Area Mayors have come together to express their strong opposition to House Bill 3563.

In the opinion of the Mayors, should this bill become law, it would have a devasting effect on the ability of our police departments to keep their communities safe while enforcing the law equally and fairly for all.

We ask our legislators this question: Why rush a 600+ page piece of legislation that revolutionizes almost every aspect of the criminal justice system in Illinois?

If this legislation does pass, law enforcement as we know it, victims and police will be severely harmed. We believe this approach lacks balance, due process and any input from professional law enforcement organizations.

We are urging our constituents to contact their legislators and Governor to voice their opposition and prevent the passage of House Bill 3653.

- Mayor Brant Walker – City of Alton

- Mayor Alan Winslow – Village of Bethalto

Article continues after sponsor message

- Mayor Joe Silkwood – Village of East Alton

- Mayor Mike McCormick – Village of Godfrey

- Mayor Rick Eberlin – City of Grafton

- Mayor Jim Hickerson – Village of Hartford

- Mayor Marty Reynolds – Village of Roxana

- Mayor Barbara Overton – Village of South Roxana

- Mayor Cheryl Maguire – City of Wood River

More like this: