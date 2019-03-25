I am writing in regard to the upcoming election for the Board of Trustees for Lewis and Clark Community. I worked at LCCC for 32 years serving both on the faculty and as an administrator. From that perspective, I would like to comment on the candidacies of George Terry, Pete Basola and Marlene Barach.

I served for nine years as the Vice-President for Administration while Mr. Terry and Mr. Basola served as vice-presidents over two of the other major divisions of the College. In those roles, they came t o understand the management and operation of the College at the highest levels. They were involved on a daily basis with the decisions required to manage their respective divisions at the highest level of efficiency. Serving as a part of the President’s Cabinet they were also involved in the strategic and long term planning for the institution as a whole.

I found that both men served with integrity and in a manner that always involved working with other administrators to achieve the College’s goals of empowering students along their road to success in their chosen fields.

During my years as a faculty member, I had the pleasure to be a colleague of Marlene Barach. Marlene was considered a “teacher’s teacher” who always maintained the highest standards in the classroom and helped literally thousands of students to achieve success in their time at LCCC and beyond. Many, many of our colleagues during those years would echo my sentiments about Marlene.

I give these three candidates my highest recommendation. As shown through the standards maintained in their respective positions as college employees and as carried through their tenure as incumbent board members, they have demonstrated their value to the College.

They are laying the foundation for long term stability of the college by reducing the property tax burden on the taxpayer, freezing tuition for the students and working to seek viable solutions to the burdens placed on the college by declining state revenues.

I ask that you look for the names of George Terry, Pete Basola and Marlene Barach on the ballot for LCCC Trustees. They will be easy to find, they are the top three names on the ballot.

Richard Snyder

Professor Emeritus and Retired LCCC Administrator

