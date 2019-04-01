As a former two term ( eight year) member and past president of the Alton School Board, District 11, I feel qualified to ask you to vote for the following candidates.

I feel we should elect members to the Lewis and Clark Community College Board who have experience, these ndividuals exemplify loyalty, honesty and integrity. They are dedicated to improving Lewis and Clark Community College which in turn improves our community.

The candidates that I endorse are,

George Terry

Pete Basola

Marlene Barach

Please vote for these candidates on this coming Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019.

Thank you,

Joan Sheppard

