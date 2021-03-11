To The Editor:

I want to go on record as endorsing Kevin Botterbush for the office of Godfrey Village Clerk. He brings excellent credentials to this position. I have known Kevin most of my life. I have had numerous occasions to interact with Kevin, especially when we worked together as Boy Scout leaders.

I have found him to be hard working, competent, fair, and ethical. In my experience, Kevin is a fine person and sets a great example for others to follow in the way he conducts his affairs and interactions with others.

He has certainly earned my respect. As a businessman and community leader, Kevin has served the community for many years and continues to do so. Kevin has served and chaired numerous boards and organizations too numerous to mention.

However, Kevin currently serves in the following capacity:

•President of the Board of Trustees of the Hayner Public Library District;

•Chairman of the Alton Salvation Army Advisory Board;

•Vice Chairman of the Piasa Bird District of the Boy Scouts of America.

Kevin’s service will allow him to bring his leadership to the Village Clerk position and continue to serve the residents of the Village of Godfrey. It is with great pride that I write this endorsement letter for Kevin

Michael Diaz

