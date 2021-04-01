Letter To The Editor:

The platform presented by Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees candidates Jeff Ferguson and Jack Holmes(RiverBender.com, 2021, March 21) offers no original ideas or specific strategies which would help the college emerge from today’s challenges positioned for long-term institutional success.

Instead, it parrots the talking points of the current Board majority by fixating on disapproval of past Board members and the previous LC administration. An increasingly partisan, unilateral Board lacking an academic vision for the future is not in the best interestsof theCollege or community.

LC’s newest president, Dr. Ken Trzaska, enjoys tremendous faculty support and is providing creative and far-sighted leadership ([Letter to the Editor], RiverBender.com, 2020, March 31).

Now is the deal time for LC faculty and Dr. Trzaska to work collaboratively and responsibly to grow community engagement with the College. However, a single-minded Board,focused only on retrospection, may frustrate these efforts and squander this opportunity.

Dwight Werts’experienceas a long-time Board member is an invaluable asset to the community and College. Larry Trent, a life-long public servant, understands the purpose and values of LCCC. Both are determined candidates who are well versed in higher education governance. Electing Dwight Werts and Larry Trent to the LC Board of Trustees will aid Dr. Trzaskaand faculty in their continuing efforts to carry outthe mission of the College.

Dr. Chris Reese

