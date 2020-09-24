It is very difficult for me to tell you that I am retiring effective October 1st 2020. I am sure no one ever thought this day would come so soon and I am still finding it hard to believe myself.

I have always wanted to work 30 years for the Alton Police Department and continue to train officers and educate the men and women of this agency, the future leaders of the department. I have worked proudly as an Alton Police officer for 27.5 years. I have been assigned to just about every position within the department, including your police chief for just over seven years.

I have always believed that a true leader, must teach the younger officers to do the right thing, be professional, practice empathy, work under the Golden Rule, work hard to make the city better and improve the quality of life for everyone. I think the Alton Police Department has gone through many positive changes over the last seven years and it is on the right track now, having good and strong leadership, that will always put the citizens of Alton first.

I have been in law enforcement for 32 years. In those years, I have worked for Benld Police Department, the St. County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton Police Department. I have seen many changes in law enforcement over those years. Law enforcement needs to change and improve. It is sad that it is currently popular now for many to forget about all the good things police officers do for the community every day. Officers and police department employees will move forward, stay positive and continue to serve to the best of their abilities.

People should know that officers are only human, they are not perfect nor can they be. But, all law enforcement officers have to be excellent. The Alton Police Department is an excellent agency. My career with the Alton Police Department has been an amazing journey. Much like a roller coaster ride, with dips and turns, fears and thrills. I am so happy I took the ride. I leave with a heavy and full heart and I am proud of my service to his community.

I really thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the City of Alton.

Respectfully,

Jason “Jake” Simmons

