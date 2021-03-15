Letter To The Editor:

Citing Dan Herkert’s long-time support for organized labor, Alton Painter’s Local 471 has voted to endorse Herkert’s candidacy for Alton City Clerk in the upcoming Consolidated Election.

“Throughout his professional career, Dan Herkert has always been a strong supporter and ally of organized labor,” said Candice Rejmenczak, President of Alton Painter’s Local 471. “We are not only confident in Dan’s support of working men and women, but also his ability to provide professional, responsive public service to the citizens of Alton as City Clerk.”

“From developing budgets of up to one million dollars to managing up to thirty staff and volunteers at one time, Dan Herkert has the necessary skills and experience to hit the ground running as Alton’s next City Clerk,” continued Rejmenczak. “Dan’s broad-based experience in the public and private sectors, coupled with his ability to build consensus and solve problems, will be an asset to city government.”

“The working men and women of Alton Painter’s Local 471 are proud to support Dan Herkert for Alton City Clerk, and we urge voters to select Dan on April 6th,” concluded Rejmenczak.

“As the son of a union painter, I am honored to receive the endorsement and support of the working men and women of Alton Painter’s Local 471,” said Dan Herkert. “Throughout my career, I have worked with members of organized labor on a variety of issues, and I look forward to continuing that positive relationship as City Clerk.”

Dan Herkert has previously been endorsed for Alton City Clerk by retired Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin, retired Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons, and CARPAC, the Southern Illinois Carpenters Political Action Committee. For more information about Dan and his campaign for City Clerk, visit www.DanHerkert.com or find the campaign on Facebook at Facebook.com/FriendsOfDanHerkert.

