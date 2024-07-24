Letter To The Editor:

As the current Mayor of Alton, I feel it is necessary to address the recent false claims made by former Mayor Brant Walker, who appears to be trying to revive his political career by exploiting the unfortunate sinkhole incident and other baseless allegations, ranging from a lack of transparency to supposed budgetary improprieties. It is disappointing that Walker is attempting to mislead the public. Below are the facts our citizens deserve to hear.

Transparency Concerning the Sinkhole and Overall Operations: Since the sinkhole was discovered, our team has worked diligently to keep the public informed. Official channels have provided detailed updates, including our website, social media platforms, and regular press briefings. We have also held multiple community meetings and are collaborating with all stakeholders impacted by the closure of Spencer Olin. We will continue to update the community as conditions occur, but safety will remain our priority.

Budget Management and Alleged Gimmicks: I reject this allegation outright, as our budgeting process is thorough, deliberate, and designed to reflect the needs and priorities of the Alton community. Each budget is meticulously reviewed and discussed in open sessions, allowing public input. Former Mayor Walker seems to have forgotten the financial uncertainties he left behind. The Alton Council and my administration have created a stable and sustainable economic plan for Alton.

Engagement and Responsiveness: Mr. Walker claims my administration is unwilling to answer basic questions. My office maintains an open-door policy, and we have established multiple communication channels, including direct contact via email and phone and scheduling in-person meetings. I remain accessible and responsive to all inquiries from our citizens and stakeholders.

Closed Meetings: The former Mayor claims that the city is conducting closed meetings concerning the sinkhole event, barring the press and stakeholders. Every significant meeting, particularly those involving critical city matters, is conducted in accordance with the law and the Open Meetings Act.

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Requests: Mr. Walker has suggested that city council members have been forced to file FOIA requests to obtain information. All city business information is available for distribution to council members upon request. FOIA requests are a tool available to everyone, but it is by no means necessary for council members to access city information.

In conclusion, former Mayor Walker's rhetoric is meant to mislead the public. I want to reassure the citizens that there have not been any scandals surrounding my administration. I am committed to transparency, responsible governance, and open communication. We will continue to address the city’s challenges with integrity and dedication.

