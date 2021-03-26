Disparaging is an adjective and is meant to belittle the value or importance of someone or something. I was taught that if you don’t have something good to say about someone it is best to keep your mouth shut. After reading the letter to the editor on Wednesday March 3, 2021, I must respond by quoting Joe Friday from the old Dragnet series, “Just the facts”.

Fact 1. I was a long time Madison County Housing Authority Commissioner and was re-appointed in 2018. There have been conversations over the years about combining MCHA and Alton Housing Authorities. These conversations started long before Andy Hightower became MCHA Executive Director. This has long been viewed as a political power play rather than a cost saving measure to better use HUD funds allocated within Madison County.

Fact 2. The proposed Sunnybrook Housing Development would provide affordable housing in Alton and would improve Alton’s poor housing conditions. This project would provide mixed income affordable housing not a cluster of Section 8 Housing units. There are two affordable housing complexes in Edwardsville with the newest being built down the street from the Madison County Administration Building and the other across from the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center. Both received Taxes Credits and therefore have some Section 8 vouchers. They are both beautiful!

Fact 3. To question and cast aspersions about Dr. Hightower’s motivation is disparaging and unacceptable. Dr. Ed Hightower worked for many years in the Alton School System performing at an exemplary level with proven results. He has and continues to be a mentor for both black and white youth across this country.

Fact 4. David Goins’ 25-year career as a Policeman should be commended and held aloft. Twenty-five years of serving our community as a policeman and resource officer at Alton High School, Pastor of a leading Church, School Board Member, and dedicated husband and parent are attributes that should be commended.

Fact 5. Mediocre Mayor and programmed for failure are disparaging, arrogant, shameful, insensitive, and unnecessary ignorant remarks.

Fact 6. David Goins has my total support for Mayor!

- Bobby Collins

