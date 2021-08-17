Letter To The Editor: Alton Has A Lost A One-Of-A-Kind Legend With Death Of William Haine Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter To The Editor: During my years working in the newspaper business, I interviewed Sen. William Haine on many occasions. He was accessible, straightforward, and always quotable. I particularly remember his indignation and eloquence when former Illinois Gov. George Ryan issued an executive order banning the death penalty in the state, commuting the sentences of every inmate on Death Row to life in prison. As someone who works with words for a living, I'm pretty sure it was the only time in my career that someone I was interviewing used the word "calumny." Bill Haine served in the U.S. Air Cavalry during the Vietnam War, where he received the Bronze Star for his heroism in action and was seriously wounded. As a Democrat, he rose through the ranks, also serving as Madison County state's attorney before eventually winning election to the Illinois Senate. I didn't always agree with him politically (in my personal opinion), but I always respected his sincerity and his willingness to take a stand. I'm not trying to make him out as a saint, but I do think Haine believed in public service in the old-school way, from serving his country in war to serving his constituents at the State Capitol. I personally witnessed his cooperation with his GOP colleagues on a number of issues, particularly during the controversy over medical malpractice reform, sitting in on meetings where he worked with former Senate Majority Leader Frank Watson of Greenville, a Republican, to find solutions. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Sen. Haine came from an earlier era when politics often reflected the spirit of public service, a willingness to consider the other side of the question and to treat one's political opponents as worthy of respect instead of as enemies to be ridiculed. On a personal note, I was touched on the night of my father's wake, after Dad's unexpected death, when Sen. Haine telephoned me to express his condolences. Later, he sent me a certified copy of the statement he had read into the official record of the Senate, honoring my father and his life. I've been privileged to meet Sen. Haine's wife, Anna, and some of their children, and my thoughts are with them tonight. Alton has lost a legend. Steve Whitworth Glen Carbon Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip