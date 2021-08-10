Letter To The Editor: Alton Armed Robbery Victim Thankful For Arrests, But Seeks Help After Financial Loss
Letter To The Editor:
I was a victim of an armed robbery on July 22nd in the town of Alton Illinois, and they've caught the robber and his accomplice that robbed me of $1,500 but they weren't able to get my money back. I worked for a moving company and was delivering home goods when the robbery happened. I had $1,500 in cash with me when I was robbed.
The loss in the robbery and has been very difficult on me financially and affected my life quite a bit. It was taken in cash, so I won't be able to get it back.
Anyone who is kind enough to donate anything, I am leaving my e-mail and Paypal account information. Thank you so much for your consideration.
William Hill
Paypal: hill.will324@gmail.com
Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.
