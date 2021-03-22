Dear Godfrey Residents:

I am writing to express my opinion in support of Jeff Weber’s candidacy and re-election as Godfrey Trustee.

Having served with Jeff as a Trustee the last 3 years, I have observed how hard he works at the position. An example was his management of the complicated negotiations with Illinois American transferring the sewer and water projects from the Village of Godfrey’s plate. He worked with our employees in developing a package of guarantees that were far better for them personally than their original agreements with the Village. The proof of that fact was clearly demonstrated when our employees endorsed the transfer. This was a task in itself, but he also had to satisfy the Illinois Commerce Commission – a task usually done by a battery of lawyers.

The project also met with some opposition from fellow trustees, but he worked diligently and transparently to win their support to complete the project which left Godfrey without significant future expenses that had been mandated by the Illinois Environmental Agency as well as multi-million dollar mandates. Jeff was also a leader for our community in removing Godfrey Township from our tax bills. It’s duties, which were few, were folded into the Villages responsibilities thus doing away wish a taxing body and district forever.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeff has been an extremely hard-working Trustee and has taken on some of the largest and most important problems Godfrey has faced during his tenure. He has guided those to conclusion and saved large sums of money for Godfrey residents and taxpayers.

We are fortunate Jeff has agreed to serve one more term. Vote for Jeff!

Ben Allen

Godfrey Trustee

More like this: